GFR crews save resident after tree falls on home

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews save someone trapped in a home after a tree falls(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews rescued someone trapped in a home after stormy weather brought a tree down.

Crews responded to the home on Northwest 12th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon on reports someone was trapped inside a home after a large tree fell.

Crews were able to rescue the resident. No injuries were reported.

TRENDING: ‘Freak accident’: Tree falls on camper killing 3-year-old girl

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Tuesday afternoon, sending rain and strong winds across the state.

