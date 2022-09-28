GFR crews save resident after tree falls on home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews rescued someone trapped in a home after stormy weather brought a tree down.

Crews responded to the home on Northwest 12th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon on reports someone was trapped inside a home after a large tree fell.

Crews were able to rescue the resident. No injuries were reported.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Tuesday afternoon, sending rain and strong winds across the state.

