GFR crews save resident after tree falls on home
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews rescued someone trapped in a home after stormy weather brought a tree down.
Crews responded to the home on Northwest 12th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon on reports someone was trapped inside a home after a large tree fell.
Crews were able to rescue the resident. No injuries were reported.
TRENDING: ‘Freak accident’: Tree falls on camper killing 3-year-old girl
Hurricane Ian made landfall on Tuesday afternoon, sending rain and strong winds across the state.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.