Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city.

DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are 19,000 restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.

DeSantis says the storm will interrupt underlying infrastructure which will require rebuilding and structural fixes but he says the more widespread issue will be power outages.

He addressed the importance of the power restoration effort on the state’s southwest coast.

“This morning Kevin Guthrie, director of Department of Emergency Management has asked for additional airlift hoist and high water vehicles from the Department of Defense in coordination with FEMA,” said DeSantis. “The SECDEF has approved Florida’s request for the dual status of our national guard forces under title tend to provide additional resources and additional forces and we’re really thankful for the fulfillment of that request we’ve got about 1200 personnel for our Florida Department of transportation that are on standby to perform cut and toss operations these guys can’t work if they can’t get to where they’re going”

DeSantis says the power is already going out in certain areas but will see many more outages over the next 48 hours.

The fairgrounds are busy right now as restoration crews are gathering food, water and preparing their equipment to move out across the state.

