How will Ian impact your neighborhood? Enter your zip code for NOAA forecast

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is helping people find out specifically how Hurricane Ian may impact their neighborhood.

NOAA has created a web portal to show weather predictions by zip code. Click here for the latest satellite images, NOAA Hurricane Center maps and more.

RELATED: HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: More than a million customers lose power

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.