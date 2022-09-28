How will Ian impact your neighborhood? Enter your zip code for NOAA forecast

Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian(NOAA)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is helping people find out specifically how Hurricane Ian may impact their neighborhood.

NOAA has created a web portal to show weather predictions by zip code. Click here for the latest satellite images, NOAA Hurricane Center maps and more.

RELATED: HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: More than a million customers lose power

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: More than a million customers lose power
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

People are being urged to only bring their own containers and only take as much water and ice...
Ocala business giving away free water and ice as people get ready for Hurricane Ian
Ocala business giving away free water and ice as people get ready for Hurricane Ian
WXSTEM HORSESHOE BEACH
WXSTEM HORSESHOE BEACH
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews save someone trapped in a home after a tree falls
GFR crews save resident after tree falls on home