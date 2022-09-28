How will Ian impact your neighborhood? Enter your zip code for NOAA forecast
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is helping people find out specifically how Hurricane Ian may impact their neighborhood.
NOAA has created a web portal to show weather predictions by zip code. Click here for the latest satellite images, NOAA Hurricane Center maps and more.
