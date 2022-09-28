HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Hurricane Ian stengthens to Category 4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re covering Ian as the storm moves into the Gulf of Mexico and is forecasted to possibly impact North Central Florida. Ian is the first storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season to threaten the state.

This story will be updated with the latest news regarding the storm.

5:00 a.m. Hurricane Ian reaches Category 4 status

Hurricane Ian is now 75 miles South-Southwest of Naples.

The latest advisory states that there has been a drop in pressure in the center of the hurricane and increased winds.

As expected, the storm has reached Category 4 status. It is projected to make landfall by the afternoon.

2:00 a.m. Hurricane Ian SW of Ft. Myers

Hurricane Ian is now southwest of Ft. Myers with winds estimated at 120 mph with gusts to 150 mph.

A storm surge of 10 to 12 ft will affect the coastal communities along Florida’s Southwest Coast as the storm moves onshore just after Noon.

During the day on Wednesday, gusty winds along with some damaging winds are possible along with isolated tornadoes.

12:00 a.m. Hurricane Ian 100 miles SW of Naples

Hurricane Ian is now southwest of Naples with multiple tornado warnings being issued for SE and SW Florida.

High seas and a storm surge will precede landfall which is forecast to occur just after Noon.

A rain shield will overtake NCFL during the day on Wednesday with some damaging winds late in the day with isolated tornadoes.

11:30 p.m. Hurricane Ian moves past the Florida Keys

Hurricane Ian is now northwest of the Florida Keys but rainbands are already reaching the state. Those bands have caused tornado warnings to be issued in Southwest Florida.

The rain is likely to last for three days as it slows down and moves up the state.

Winds were recorded at 120 mph. The storm is expected to reach Category 4 status before reaching land.

11:00 p.m. Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis says now is the time to evacuate as the storm approaches the Sarasota area.

The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday.

DeSantis expects widespread power outages and is working with utilities quickly restore power after the storm.

8:00 p.m. Ian heads towards Southwest Florida

Hurricane is maintaining a Category three status with 120 mph windspeeds. Ian is headed in a northern trajectory headed toward the Southwest Florida coast.

Landfall is still anticipated Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4.

North Central Florida will begin to be impacted during the day Wednesday.

7:00 p.m. Ian Passing Just West of Key West

Tropical Storm force winds over 65 mph are now moving through Key West. Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen to Cat 4

before making landfall along SW Florida in the early afternoon of Wednesday.

6:15 p.m. millions in Florida are under evacuation orders

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, more than 2 million Floridians are under orders to evacuate

Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas.

For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and mobile homes.

Clay County will be starting voluntary evacuations of zones A, B and C, North Prong and South Prong on Wednesday at noon.

Click here to view your evacuation zone.

LEVY CO. RESIDENTS: Shelters opened at 4 pm. Bronson Middle High School: general public. Bronson Elementary: special needs shelter. I’ll be live with an update on the other side of the break at 6. @WCJB20 @LevyCountyEM pic.twitter.com/xhnfB1u8Yt — Jordyn Markhoff (@JordynMarkhoff) September 27, 2022

5:30 p.m. Gov. DeSantis gives a hurricane update

Gov. DeSantis announces emergency interstate shoulder use on some roadways, but not I-75. Toll roads have been suspended in Central and South Florida.

About 100 shelters have opened in the state so far and more are set to open.

Gov. Ron DeSantis updates the state on Hurricane Ian preparations

5:00 p.m. Hurricane Ian update

The latest forecast for Hurricane Ian has the projected track shifting east. The storm is expected to make landfall south of Tampa.

The Category Three hurricane has windspeeds of 120 mph.

The storm is expected to move north after making landfall. North Central Florida could receive tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall.

Hurricane Ian (WCJB)

4:15 p.m. Columbia County Declares State of Emergency

Columbia County leaders have declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches.

The Citizens Information Center (CIC) will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and will remain open 24/7 throughout the duration of the storm. The hotline number is 386-719-7530.

Special needs and general population shelters open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday

Pinemount Elementary School - 324 SW Gabriel PlaceLake City, FL 32024. Special needs and general population hybrid shelter.

Winfield Community Center - 1324 NW Winfield St.Lake City, Fl. 32055

Fort White High School - 17828 SW State Road 47Fort White, Fl. 32038

Waste pickup service will run normal operations until noon Wednesday and will resume normal operating hours when storm conditions have ceased.

2:00 p.m. Hurricane Ian update

Hurricane Ian is approaching Central Florida as it gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico. Wind speeds were measured at 120 mph.

The latest forecast shows the storm is most likely to make landfall south of Tampa, but North Central Florida is still in the cone of uncertainty.

The region is expected to get heavy rainfall.

Hurricane Ian forecast

1:30 p.m. Schools Cancel Classes on Friday

Several schools district that had chosen to cancel classes only on Wednesday and Thursday, like Marion and Levy counties, are now also canceling school on Friday.

Santa Fe College will close on Tuesday by 5 p.m. All evening classes that start at 4 p.m. or later are canceled.

The college will remain closed through Sunday.

1:10 p.m. Utilities use Lake City as a Staging Ground

Hundreds of electric utility trucks are waiting at the fairgrounds in Lake City. When it is safe to do so, the trucks will travel to the areas of the state hit hardest by the storm to restore power.

The only @insideFPL processing site for crews from over half the states in the U.S. is located in Lake City. We will tell you how they are mobilizing toward #HurricaneIan on @WCJB20 at 4, 5 and 6. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/YeXjrMeJBf — Camron Lunn (@CamronLunn) September 27, 2022

12:45 p.m. Orlando International Airport to shut down

In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Orlando International Airport will cease operations on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. It is expected to remain closed through Friday.

12:20 p.m. Citrus County Mandatory Evacuation

The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners has issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A of the county. This zone includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. Highway 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. Highway 19.

All other areas of Citrus County are advised to voluntary evacuate, especially those citizens living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, and recreational vehicles.

Click here to view your evacuation zone.

Map of Florida evacuation zones (WCJB)

12:00 p.m. UF Game Day Rescheduled

Due to Hurricane Ian, the University of Florida vs. Eastern Washington football game will not be held on Saturday. It has been rescheduled for Sunday at noon. All tickets will be honored.

Classes at the Unversity of Florida are also canceled from Wednesday through Friday.

UF Alert-Gainesville All non-essential operations at the UF campus in Gainesville are canceled Wednesday-Friday, in addition to classes. Check https://t.co/VyJNlXHUxP for more details. — UF Public Safety (@UFPublicSafety) September 27, 2022

11 a.m. Hurricane Ian Update

Ian, after spending much of the morning over Cuba, has now moved off the Cuban coast into the SE Gulf of Mexico.

Max winds are now near 115 mph, but some strengthening is likely now that the center is over water. Ian’s forward progress will slow as it approaches the SW coast of Florida later Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian track (WCJB)

9:52 a.m. Flights will be canceled in Tampa

Tampa International Airport will suspend all operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday due to the storm which is threatening the Tampa region. The airport will use the early closure time to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment, and any remaining aircraft.

The airport will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

9:45 a.m. Alachua County Schools to Close

Alachua County has announced schools will be closed from Wednesday through Friday.

RELATED: NCFL schools, colleges set close due to Hurricane Ian

4:30 a.m. Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane Ian has made landfall over western Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane. Ian made landfall with wind speeds of 125 mph.

After entering the Gulf, Ian could grow even stronger before approaching the west coast of Florida late Wednesday/early Thursday where it is expected to slow its forward speed to 5 mph or less and slowly lose some strength.

Areas of NCFL are now under a Hurricane and/or a Tropical Storm Watch. Storm Suge Watches are also in effect for the Gulf and Atlantic Coasts.

2:30 a.m. Ian Now a Category 3 Near Landfall in Cuba

Hurricane Ian wind speeds have increased to 115 mph with higher gusts just off the coast of western Cuba.

After entering the Gulf, Ian could grow even stronger before approaching the west coast of Florida late Wednesday/early Thursday where it is expected to slow its

forward speed to 5 mph or less and slowly lose some strength.

Areas of NCFL are now under a Hurricane and/or a Tropical Storm Watch. Storm Suge Watches are also in effect for the Gulf and Atlantic Coasts.

2 a.m. Ian Just Shy of Category 3 South of Cuba

Hurricane Ian wind speeds have increased to 110 mph with higher gusts as the storm approaches the coast of Cuba.

The storm will continue to intensify before approaching the west coast of Florida late Wednesday/early Thursday where it is expected to slow its forward speed to

less than 5 mph and lose some strength.

Areas of NCFL are now under a Hurricane and/or a Tropical Storm Watch. These watches are issued 48 hrs before the onset of Tropical Storm conditions for an area.

11 p.m. Ian a Stronger Category Two Hurricane Near Cuba

Hurricane Ian maintains Category Two status as it moves closer to western Cuba. Wind speeds have increased to 105 mph with higher gusts.

Areas of NCFL are now under a Hurricane and/or a Tropical Storm Watch. These watches are issued 48 hrs before the onset of Tropical Storm conditions for an area.

The storm will continue to intensify before approaching the west coast of Florida late Wednesday/early Thursday.

8 p.m. Hurricane Ian Maintains Category Two Status

Hurricane Ian maintains Category Two status as it moves closer to western Cuba. Wind speeds were estimated at 100 mph with higher gusts.

The storm is expected to intensify before approaching the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

5 p.m. Hurricane Ian upgraded to Category Two

The latest report on Hurricane Ian has it classified as a Category Two hurricane. Wind speeds were measured at 100 mph.

The storm is south of Cuba. The forecast path has shifted east slightly putting Tampa Bay in the center of the cone.

Hurricane Ian (WCJB)

3:45 p.m. Dixie County cancels school

The county is canceling classes from Wednesday through Friday.

Dixie County is offering free pre-filled sandbags. The bags were filed by inmates. They ask people not to take more than they need.

County Yard Department - 151 S.E. 309th St., Cross City

2:45 p.m. Marion County Public Schools cancels classes ahead of Ian

Marion County issues a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Marion County Public Schools are closed from Wednesday through Thursday. A decision on whether to close school on Friday will be made later this week.

The county will open emergency shelters and offer free sandbags.

2:15 p.m. Hurricane Ian moves toward Cuba

Hurricane Ian is southwest of Cuba and headed toward the Gulf of Mexico. Wind speeds were recorded at 85 mph.

The storm is expected to develop into a major hurricane. It may reach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian track (WCJB)

12:00 p.m. Alachua County issues state of emergency ahead of storm

Alachua County is now under a Local State of Emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian which is expected to impact the region Thursday or Friday.

Officials are preparing for possible Tropical Storm force winds and more than a foot of rainfall.

Alachua County has activated the 311 Emergency Information Line.

Sandbags will be available at Wayside Park at 11855 N.W. US 441 starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Emergency shelters are also set to open on Tuesday.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe and city leaders will host a one-hour telephone town hall meeting tomorrow, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. to update neighbors about local storm preparations in advance of Hurricane Ian.

11:35 a.m. FGC announces campus will close due to Ian

Florida Gateway College is closing campus from Thursday through Sunday due to the approaching storm. Officials say the closure includes all offices, residence halls, and satellite locations.

At this time, FGC is expected to resume normal operations on Monday, Oct. 3.

11:15 a.m. Ian Continues to Get Stronger

The 11 a.m. advisory for Hurricane Ian shows that the storm is slowly gaining strength. Max winds are now estimated at 80 mph...but more rapid intensification is expected later on Monday.

11:00 a.m. Gov. DeSantis Ian Update

Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the state to provide an update on Hurricane Ian as it approaches the state of Florida.

Florida agencies prepare as Hurricane Ian approaches the state

10:50 a.m. Columbia County announces sandbag locations.

Columbia County will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at three locations.

Columbia County Public Works, 607 N.W. Quinten St., Lake City, FL 32055

Southside Sports Complex, 1963 S.W. Bascom Norris Dr., Lake City, FL 32025

Ft. White Community Center, 17579 FL-47, Fort White, FL 32038

ALL SANDBAG LOCATIONS: Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida

Ian Gaining Strength

Ian was upgraded from a Tropical Storm into a hurricane early on Monday morning as the system approached Cuba. The storm was measured with wind speeds of 80 mph.

The storm was forecasted to make landfall somewhere along the Florida gulf coast. North Central Florida sits in the center of the “Cone of Uncertainty.” Ian is expected to make landfall sometime between Thursday and Friday.

RELATED: Ian becomes a Hurricane, North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty

Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 for the latest updates and remember to download the WCJB TV20 Weather App so you can follow Ian in real-time with the latest Tracks; Watches; Warnings; Advisories and even Local Radar.

Hurricane Ian forecast cone (NWS)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.