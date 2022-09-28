Levy County residents take to shelters amid mandatory evacuation order

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County is the first place in North Central Florida where some residents are being forced to evacuate due to Hurricane Ian.

County officials are ordering people who live in mobile homes, RV parks, coastal, and low lying areas, to evacuate.

Despite some concerns, it wasn’t all fear inside of one Levy County shelter, at least for the Doran family.

They have “sleeping bags, snack food, medicines, and entertainment,” said Melanie Doran, Bronson resident.

The shelter that is open to the general public is at Bronson Middle High School, and anyone with special needs can take shelter at Bronson Elementary School.

LEVY CO. RESIDENTS: Shelters opened at 4 pm. Bronson Middle High School: general public. Bronson Elementary: special needs shelter. I’ll be live with an update on the other side of the break at 6. @WCJB20 @LevyCountyEM pic.twitter.com/xhnfB1u8Yt — Jordyn Markhoff (@JordynMarkhoff) September 27, 2022

With a mandatory evacuation in place, residents like Helen Willis, knew just what to do.

“When you buy a place out in the country... you think the pine trees are beautiful, until you look one day and they’re 15 feet high and can fall on your real nice double wide trailer,” said Willis. “Then you say ‘you know what? I don’t think I want to stay here by myself.’”

Willis said, despite some hurricane nerves, “it’s like camping out.”

A spokesperson for the county is sending a reminder to residents who have scheduled medication.

“If you are going to shelter in place and you’re required to produce your own oxygen, make sure that you have enough fuel to support a generator so you can produce your oxygen,” said Lt. Scott Tummond, Public Information Officer, Levy County.

Tummond said if the shelters at Bronson Middle High School and Bronson Elementary reach capacity, they will open another shelter at Williston Middle High School.

