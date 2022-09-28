North Central Florida counties activate phone numbers for storm information

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is urging people to stay informed by contacting information phone lines.

Alachua County residents can dial 311 for any questions and also for rumor control.

Bradford County emergency operations can be reached during their business hours at 904-966-6300.

Columbia County residents with questions about emergency shelters can contact 386-719-7530.

Dixie County’s public information line can be called during its operating hours at 352-498-1454.

The Gilchrist County information center can be called at 386-935-5400.

Levy County officials are urging their residents to call 352-486-5155 or 352-486-5576 for any storm-related questions.

Marion County residents can call 352-369-7500 for hurricane assistance and questions.

