Ocala business giving away free water and ice as people get ready for Hurricane Ian

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A business in Marion County is helping people prepare for the storm and save money.

 Krystal Kleen Car Wash on Southeast Maricamp Road is giving away free ice and water to anyone.  

They are asking people to bring their own jugs and coolers and to only take as much water as they need.  

One man says he’s stocked up and ready to ride out the storm. 

 The man, who did not give his name, said “We pretty much took precautionary measures and got everything we needed ahead of time so now we just waiting for it to come and we just ride it out.” 

 Krystal Kleen Car Wash owners are asking people not to take more than twenty pounds of ice.

