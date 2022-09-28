P.K. Yonge blanks Santa Fe in Tuesday night high school football, 15-0

Blue Wave post shutout; had allowed at least 46 points in three other games
Long passes lead to points for P.K. Yonge
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave picked up their first win of the high school football season on Tuesday, defeating Alachua County rival Santa Fe, 15-0. Both teams were playing their second game in four nights and moved the game up in the schedule as North Central Florida braces for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.

P.K. Yonge (1-3) scored its first touchdown on a 31-yard pass from Adrian Curtis to Thomas Young III on its first drive of the game and led, 6-0 at halftime. After a third quarter field goal, Devin Pedro put the game on ice with a 7-yard touchdown run to make it 15-0 with less than three minutes remaining.

The Blue Wave play again on Monday, Oct. 3 when they resume a game against Mount Dora Christian that was suspended earlier this season due to lightning. The Raiders, who snapped a 16-game skid with a win over GHS last Friday, are next in action Oct. 7 at home against Suwannee.

In other action on Tuesday, GHS fell to 0-5 on the season with a 23-14 loss to Menendez.

