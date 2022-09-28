Starke police help residents prepare for hurricane Ian

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Starke police officers are helping prepare for hurricane Ian before the storm comes closer.

The Starke Police Department posted these pictures of officers helping get sandbags on the outside of some people’s homes.

Some areas in Starke are prone to flooding.

