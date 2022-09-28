TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hannah Ahn (Eastside)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While some swimmers take a methodical approach to the water, Hannah Ahn jumps in full steam ahead.

“I feel like I’ve always been a sprinter and I think the thing I like about it is that mentality of trying to go as fast as you can,” said Eastside senior swimmer Hannah Ahn. “You’re your own competitor. You’re just trying to beat yourself, beat your times and everyday you’re just trying to get faster and better. That sense of improvement is really enjoyable.”

The Eastside senior credits her love for the sport to her older sister.

“I actually started swimming when I was four years old and it was because my sister started swimming, so I went with her, and I just stuck with it ever since.”

One of Ahn’s favorite memories is when the siblings teams up for the Rams.

“It was so much fun because she was a senior and I was a freshman so, we got to travel together and we never really practiced together so that was really fun.”

Since then, Ahn has made new memories. The Captain of the Rams is the reigning state champion in the 100 meter butterfly. That’s one of three events in which she holds a school record.

“Being with my team and my coach with me and being proud of me made the moment special.”

Ahn’s made such incredible progress in the water because of her dedication.

“That means you know, other times when you might be able to hangout and relax a little bit you gotta get to work,” Said Eastside swimming head coach Jonathan Allen. “She does a great job of that.”

In the classroom, Ahn has a 4.9 weighted gpa. She’s also a member of National Honor Society and is a lifeguard at Mickle Pool.

She accomplishes all of this because her work ethic in the water carries over to the rest of life.

“Testing your limits, putting yourself in uncomfortable situations to get to your goals. I feel like that’s a lot more fulfilling than just wishing for something to happen.”

Ahn will attend Brown University after graduating from Eastside, but will go for back-toback- state titles this fall.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.