Viewer videos, photos show strength of Ian

Unshakeable Squirrel hangs on to tree during Hurricane Ian
Unshakeable Squirrel hangs on to tree during Hurricane Ian
By ABC7 Staff and Melissa Ratliff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As soon as wind speeds began picking up, viewers across the Suncoast have been sending in photos and videos, telling the story of a storm in a way words cannot.

Winds began picking up around 2 a.m. in Sarasota. Hurricane Ian’s winds caused limbs to snap and power lines and transformers to spark. Video, taken by Keri Zee on Bell Meade Drive showed small explosions from a power box or transformer. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Josephine Madrid, in Sarasota, says her fence began falling early Wednesday. It was all captured on her Ring Surveillance video.

In Bradenton, police posted an eerie sight. The Manatee River had lost most of its water, another contributing source of fuel for the storm.

Michele Clancy saw a squirrel strongly holding on to a tree in Sarasota and noted that she believed the squirrel had gotten about “as much sleep as she had.” The squirrel appeared unshakeable.

A viewer named Michelle sent us footage of rising waters in Venice. Venice is nearest the eye wall and has received extreme wind and rains.

If you are in a safe place, you can submit your photos here. Never risk your safety for a good photo or video.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Hurricane Ian approaches the coast
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian officially makes landfall in Florida
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

2 p.m. Hurricane Ian forecast update
DeSantis gives an EOC update
DeSantis update at EOC
DeSantis speaks in Lake City on Hurricane Ian
Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City
The tree fell before Hurricane Ian reached the state of Florida.
‘Freak accident’: Tree falls on camper killing 3-year-old girl