4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday evening.((Source: KFVS))
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy died in a farm accident in a rural area of Wisconsin Wednesday night, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release the child was hit and run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on the farm.

A skid steer is a piece of construction equipment primarily used for digging, lifting and moving materials around a site.

First responders provided emergency medical care, but the boy died from his injuries at the scene.

The death is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding on the St. Johns River
TROPICAL STORM IAN Live Blog: NCFL rescue crews deploy to SW Florida
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
FAFSA
College student aid enrollment starts October 1
FILE - Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir...
Russian billionaire charged with violating US sanctions
2 p.m. Ian forecast update
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina