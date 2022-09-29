Bed Bath & Beyond sales drop 26%; tries to avoid bankruptcy

FILE - Bed Bath & Beyond reports a drop in sales at open stores last quarter.
FILE - Bed Bath & Beyond reports a drop in sales at open stores last quarter.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bed Bath & Beyond says the company is struggling to stay afloat as more of its stores are losing sales.

The retail chain shared the company lost $366 million during its latest quarter.

Sales at stores open for at least a year plunged more than 25% in that same period.

The company says its stores have been offering too much merchandise that customers do not want and high-demand items have been out of stock at some stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond is trying to quickly reverse course to avoid bankruptcy. The company says it’s making adjustments to its inventory, eliminating a third of its own brands and adding well-known brands in their place.

The company also announced more strategies to try to win back shoppers like a new rewards program, an improved mobile app and new visual displays in stores.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding on the St. Johns River
TROPICAL STORM IAN Live Blog: NCFL rescue crews deploy to SW Florida
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

FILE - An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday,...
Amazon is raising hourly pay for some workers in October
President Joe Biden promises full federal support in light of Ian's impact. (CNN/POOL)
Biden: ‘Our country hurts’ after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
President Joe Biden promises full federal support in light of Ian's impact. (CNN/POOL)
'Major disaster:' Federal government responds to Ian
Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies rescue boater in distress after Ian
WATCH: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office rescues man trapped on sailboat after Ian
Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies rescue boater in distress after Ian
PCSO rescues sailor trapped on boat after Ian