Gainesville Regional Airport operations affected as Hurricane Ian moves closer to North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several flights have been canceled at Gainesville Regional Airport.

American Airlines canceled flights today and tomorrow, with plans to resume operations Friday.

Delta has canceled all flights until Friday.

As a result, the airport will be closed during severe weather.

TRENDING STORY: We really dodged a bullet’: Residents in Cedar Key feel relieved after Hurricane Ian shifts

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.