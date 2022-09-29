Gainesville Regional Airport operations affected as Hurricane Ian moves closer to North Central Florida
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several flights have been canceled at Gainesville Regional Airport.
American Airlines canceled flights today and tomorrow, with plans to resume operations Friday.
Delta has canceled all flights until Friday.
As a result, the airport will be closed during severe weather.
