Gainesville Regional Airport operations affected as Hurricane Ian moves closer to North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several flights have been canceled at Gainesville Regional Airport.

American Airlines canceled flights today and tomorrow, with plans to resume operations Friday. 

Delta has canceled all flights until Friday. 

As a result, the airport will be closed during severe weather.

