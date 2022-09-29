How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Organizations on the ground in parts of Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian are asking for help to fund their relief efforts.

The American Red Cross is asking for volunteers and donations to help those impacted by the storm. 730 trained Red Cross disaster workers are assisting the recovery effort with hundreds more on the way.

83 truckloads of additional cots, blankets, and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of relief supplies, are being prepared to help as many as 60,000 people. The Red Cross has also sent several hundred blood products to ensure blood remains available for patients in areas impacted by the storm.

If you need a safe place to stay, find open shelters on redcross.org, the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Click here to find out how you can help the Red Cross’ effort.

RELATED: HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian upgraded to Hurricane status

The state has also activated the Florida Disaster Fund to help communities recovering from the hurricane. Click here to donate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press briefing at Emergency Operations Center

The disaster fund is the state’s private fund established to help communities recover from disasters. Donations to the fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and are tax-deductible.

No more than 3% of each donation can be taken to cover administrative costs.

If you prefer to donate by check, please make your check out to “Volunteer Florida Foundation” and include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Volunteer Florida Foundation at 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.