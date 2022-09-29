More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter.

Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.

The horses were set up in 25 barns across the property. There are also unusual animals staying here like a donkey and a kangaroo who both have a free night’s stay.

“With the flooding, it just increases your chances of infection and it’s really not good for their feet. We love the trees on our farm because on a hot summer day it does provide a lot of shade but I think our biggest concern was obviously something happening with the trees,” said horse owner Dorrie Douglas.

Douglas added she was able to bring 30 of her horses to WEC for a safe shelter.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.