Power is being restored across North Central Florida

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm.

As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.

Columbia County is reporting about 500 outages. Union county reports less than 400. State-wide more than 2.6 million outages are reported. The most impacted areas of the state are Southwest Florida and Volusia County.

The power outages have caused intersections lights to go out. In Gainesville, a number of lights were on University Avenue and along 13th Street, they have since been restored. According to guidance from the state of Florida, if traffic signals are out of order, “stop as you would for a four-way stop sign.”

