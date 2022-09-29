Silver alert issued in Gainesville for Tampa area senior who went missing after fleeing Ian

Ann Bigham, 81, reported missing
Ann Bigham, 81, reported missing(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is aiding in the search for Ann Bigham, 81, of Tarpon Springs. Her family says she left home to avoid Hurricane Ian on Monday and has not been seen since.

Officers have reason to believe she was in Gainesville. She may be traveling in a 2014, white Honda CRV, FL tag number Z633KG.

She was last seen in the area of Windrush Bay Drive in Tarpon Springs wearing a gray T-shirt.

