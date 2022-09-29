Silver alert issued in Gainesville for Tampa area senior who went missing after fleeing Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is aiding in the search for Ann Bigham, 81, of Tarpon Springs. Her family says she left home to avoid Hurricane Ian on Monday and has not been seen since.

Officers have reason to believe she was in Gainesville. She may be traveling in a 2014, white Honda CRV, FL tag number Z633KG.

RELATED: TROPICAL STORM IAN Live Blog: DeSantis says damage caused by Ian is ‘historic’

She was last seen in the area of Windrush Bay Drive in Tarpon Springs wearing a gray T-shirt.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.