Trees fall in Starke downing power lines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida.

Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area.

This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city.

Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

