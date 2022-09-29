WATCH: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office rescues man trapped on sailboat after Ian

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple life-threatening situations after Hurricane Ian moved through the region. Two people were saved after being trapped on boats.

Around noon on Thursday, the sheriff’s office got a call about a man stuck on a sailboat near the Palatka city dock.

Deputies say a man took a small boat out to check on his friend’s sailboat after Hurricane Ian moved through. His boat came untied and floated away, leaving the man stranded on the sailboat.

A rescue crew traveled through rough waters to get to the sailboat. They promptly returned him to shore.

About twelve hours earlier, the sheriff’s office received a “frantic” call from a man trying to ride out the storm in his houseboat. The sheriff’s office marine unit brought him safety ashore to Renegades in Georgetown.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office marine unit rescues man in trapped in house boat during Ian (PCSO)

Shortly before 10 a.m., the sheriff’s office received reports of someone trying to jump off Memorial Bridge in Palatka. The man was sitting at the top of the bridge with a knife in his hand.

Good Samaritans grabbed the man to prevent him from jumping until deputies arrived. Deputies placed the man in custody and he was evaluated by mental health professionals.

Good Samaritans prevent man from jumping off Memorial Bridge (PCSO)

