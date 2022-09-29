WATCH: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office rescues man trapped on sailboat after Ian

Putnam County Sheriff's Deputies helped a boater in distress after Ian
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple life-threatening situations after Hurricane Ian moved through the region. Two people were saved after being trapped on boats.

Around noon on Thursday, the sheriff’s office got a call about a man stuck on a sailboat near the Palatka city dock.

Deputies say a man took a small boat out to check on his friend’s sailboat after Hurricane Ian moved through. His boat came untied and floated away, leaving the man stranded on the sailboat.

A rescue crew traveled through rough waters to get to the sailboat. They promptly returned him to shore.

TRENDING: TROPICAL STORM IAN Live Blog: NCFL rescue crews deploy to SW Florida

About twelve hours earlier, the sheriff’s office received a “frantic” call from a man trying to ride out the storm in his houseboat. The sheriff’s office marine unit brought him safety ashore to Renegades in Georgetown.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office marine unit rescues man in trapped in house boat during Ian
Putnam County Sheriff's Office marine unit rescues man in trapped in house boat during Ian(PCSO)

Shortly before 10 a.m., the sheriff’s office received reports of someone trying to jump off Memorial Bridge in Palatka. The man was sitting at the top of the bridge with a knife in his hand.

Good Samaritans grabbed the man to prevent him from jumping until deputies arrived. Deputies placed the man in custody and he was evaluated by mental health professionals.

Good Samaritans prevent man from jumping off Memorial Bridge
Good Samaritans prevent man from jumping off Memorial Bridge(PCSO)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding on the St. Johns River
TROPICAL STORM IAN Live Blog: NCFL rescue crews deploy to SW Florida
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies rescue boater in distress after Ian
PCSO rescues sailor trapped on boat after Ian
2 p.m. Ian forecast update
GPD Silver Alert
Power outages in North Central Florida