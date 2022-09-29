‘We feel safe at home’:Some Putnam County residents won’t take shelter for Hurricane Ian

By Alexus Goings
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Interlachen, Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County Emergency Management Officials recommended that residents who live in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate and seek shelter as Hurricane Ian heads to North Central Florida.

Some Interalchen residents took shelter at Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Elementary while other residents said they feel safer at home.

We’ve been lucky having a cement block home and with the boards on the windows, we just feel safe in our home” said Debbie Richards, a Interlachen resident.

Residents boarded up windows, brought in outside furniture, placed sandbags outside their doors, and stocked up on gas and groceries.

Neighborhoods like Palatka, are known to suffer from floods from the Saint Johns River and some residents are concerned about what’s coming.

Charlotte Young, a resident in Palatka, said her home was almost flooded from the last hurricane.

In the backside of our house it’s a lower area so, the water came right up to the door but it did not come in,” said Young. “We did not have any sandbags so, I’m talking a fraction of an inch of water coming into the house.”

As the wind and rain picks up, officials want people to stay home and stay off the roads.

