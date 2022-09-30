Alachua County responds to over 100 storm-related calls following Ian

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds kept Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies busy as the storm moved through the state.

Deputies say they responded to more than 100 wind-related calls.

This includes 50 calls for trees in roadways, 11 reports for downed power lines and 12 traffic lights not working.

All of those calls were responded to from Wednesday to Friday.

