Alachua County responds to over 100 storm-related calls following Ian

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds kept Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies busy as the storm moved through the state.

Deputies say they responded to more than 100 wind-related calls.

This includes 50 calls for trees in roadways, 11 reports for downed power lines and 12 traffic lights not working.

All of those calls were responded to from Wednesday to Friday.

