Buy a Pumpkin Feed a Child pumpkin patch sends volunteers to help with recovery from Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Buy a Pumpkin Feed a Child pumpkin patch at the Gainesville Church of God is set to open tomorrow after experiencing some delays from Hurricane Ian.

The patch was mostly set up before they heard the news of Hurricane Ian.

They then worked with the City of Gainesville to find out what items should be torn down to ensure their safety.

The pumpkin patch opens Saturday, October 1, just one day after they had initially planned to open this season.

Since 2013, they have donated 100% of their proceeds to families and kids in need.

This year, they also sent some volunteers to areas of Southwest Florida that were devastated by the hurricane.

Visitors can go to the patch through October 31 where they’ll find photo opportunities, games, bounce houses, pumpkins, and food including their “famous pumpkin bread.”

