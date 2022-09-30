Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street.

Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents.

Although Hurricane Ian was a no-show in Gainesville, the bishop said he is going to send extra supplies to the people in Southwest Florida who were affected the most.

“I already have two additional truck loads that are being prepared and are on the way to Florida that will arrive on Monday,” said Sanderson. “And then we’ll probably have I imagine, 10 to 15 more truck loads that will end up in South Florida.”

The senior pastor of Deeper Purpose Community Church Adam Joy called on residents in Alachua County to donate supplies.

“We wanted to do it after seeing so many videos and pictures on social media of the devastation and the families that have lost their homes, their cars, all of their food, and all of their belongings,” said Joy. “They have taken a pretty hard hit.”

After collecting supplies for another five days, resident Madison Hilgendorf said he’s leaving his job for a few weeks to help the pastor deliver the supplies to Southwest Florida.

Over 8,000 paper goods, 400 donation boxes, food, and clothes are expected to be sent to Southwest Florida over the next couple of days.

