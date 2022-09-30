Deeper Purpose Community Church will hold a supply drive for victims from Ian
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deeper Purpose Community Church in Alachua has a supply drive for hurricane victims.
They will be collecting items like bottled water, non-perishable food, kids’ snacks, and many other things.
These items can be dropped off at Deeper Purpose Kids Academy or Church office on 19930 N US Highway 441 in High Springs.
The last day to drop items will be Wednesday, October 5.
