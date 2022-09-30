Deeper Purpose Community Church will hold a supply drive for victims from Ian

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deeper Purpose Community Church in Alachua has a supply drive for hurricane victims.

They will be collecting items like bottled water, non-perishable food, kids’ snacks, and many other things.

These items can be dropped off at Deeper Purpose Kids Academy or Church office on 19930 N US Highway 441 in High Springs.

The last day to drop items will be Wednesday, October 5.

