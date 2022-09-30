Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida.

Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.

The crews were sent restore power across the state including in St. Pete, Orlando, Orange County, Seminole County, and Volusia County.

