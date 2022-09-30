Easternmost counties in North Central Florida were impacted by Ian’s winds

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - The easternmost counties in North Central Florida were impacted by Ian’s strongest winds.

A massive 40-foot tree was knocked down in Melrose. This happened feet away from Phillip and Sons Funeral Home. Residents said this tree has been here since the 1950s.

In Interlachen and Keystone Heights, lots of trees were leaning over, some bent over, and others were even knocked down.

Longtime resident Cornelius Clayton--who has lived in melrose for 70 years - says he was surprised to see the tree damage.

“By me loving trees, I hate it when I drove up here this morning to see the tree down,” shared Clayton. “The tree is going to be missed. These are our historic trees and we love them.”

The owner of the funeral home, Robin Crawford, said they dodged a bullet, as the tree fell feet away from the property’s porch.

“We’re sad to see the tree go, But we do plant trees very often, so we’ll replace this big one. But it’s a structure that’s been here for many many years.”

Wind damage left some traffic lights dangling over the streets in Interlachen. In Keystone Heights, businesses already starting to reopen.

TRENDING STORY: Trees fall in Starke downing power lines

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.