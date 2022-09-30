Gator Insider: Florida hosts Eastern Washington on Sunday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week five of the college football season brought Hurricane Ian to the Sunshine State, which forced Florida to move its home game with Eastern Washington to Sunday. The Gators will face the Eagles with hopes of a dominant performance to move past their loss to Tennessee. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell breaks down the matchup between the two teams.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.