Gator Insider: Florida hosts Eastern Washington on Sunday

Florida is one win shy of 750 wins
Florida takes on Eagles Sunday
By Chris Pinson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week five of the college football season brought Hurricane Ian to the Sunshine State, which forced Florida to move its home game with Eastern Washington to Sunday. The Gators will face the Eagles with hopes of a dominant performance to move past their loss to Tennessee. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell breaks down the matchup between the two teams.

