“It’s another day in the life”: Astor residents face flooding in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASTOR, Fla. (WCJB) - Just a few miles east of the Ocala National Forest, people who live behind the Astor Marina, are facing the effects of Hurricane Ian.

Despite the storm being back on water, “the river is still supposed to come up another six inches I think at least,” said Brian McMaster, who lives behind the marina.

McMaster said he’s hoping his house and boat are both in the clear.

“The seawall is still holding up pretty good, the water hasn’t come up above it yet,” he said.

Several people who live on Riveredge Court said this isn’t the first time they’re experiencing this type of flooding.

“We lived on a boat for 20 years so we’ve been through a lot of storms and bad stuff so it’s just another day in the life,” said Mike Buckley.

Officials with Lake County Emergency Operations said Astor is currently at a 4.36 inch flood level.

One resident, Tim Sanders, just moved into his home this week.

“We haven’t even unpacked yet, so I guess that’s a good thing,” said Sanders. “I have probably 2 and a half feet of water in the boathouse right now.”

County officials said crews will be dispatched tomorrow to determine the potential impacts.

