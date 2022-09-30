Levy County man arrested after attempted looting in Bronson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - While the recovery effort for Ian is bringing out the best in people, it also brought out the worst of a looter in Levy County.
Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Matthew Adams was arrested Thursday morning.
He is accused of kicking in the door of a business in Bronson.
Deputies responded to the scene to find Adams inside of the building.
Adams has been convicted 12 other times; he is now being held in the Levy County Jail on a bond of $135,000.
