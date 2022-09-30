Marion County Fire Rescue Hazmat Team headed to Orange County to help with hurricane relief efforts

Twenty-one firefighters headed out to Orange County to help with Hurricane Relief efforts.
Twenty-one firefighters headed out to Orange County to help with Hurricane Relief efforts.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-one Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics and firefighters left Friday afternoon from Station 16 all a part of the hazmat team.

They specialize in dealing with hazardous materials like when search and rescue efforts are happening and there’s a spill or leak they will help make sure it’s safe.

Brendon Cook a firefighter paramedic said the destruction hits close to home.

“Personally it is devastating to see all those homes and just to think about what those people are personally going through. So that’s why it makes it more important on a personal level to get down there and see if we can’t help out.”

They headed to the Orange County Convention Center before being sent out to other places. Fire officials said the Task Force 8 team that’s in Southwest Florida from this area has already rescued at least 30 people.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash

Latest News

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies working to remove a fallen tree from roadway following...
Alachua County responds to over 100 storm-related calls following Ian
Alachua County responds to over 100 storm-related calls following Ian
A person at the gas pump.
Florida gas tax break goes into effect Saturday along with other new laws
In this photo taken by a drone, shrimping boats and powerboats lie strewn atop homes after the...
FEMA expands disaster aid for Florida in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath