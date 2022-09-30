Marion County Fire Rescue Hazmat Team headed to Orange County to help with hurricane relief efforts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-one Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics and firefighters left Friday afternoon from Station 16 all a part of the hazmat team.

They specialize in dealing with hazardous materials like when search and rescue efforts are happening and there’s a spill or leak they will help make sure it’s safe.

Brendon Cook a firefighter paramedic said the destruction hits close to home.

“Personally it is devastating to see all those homes and just to think about what those people are personally going through. So that’s why it makes it more important on a personal level to get down there and see if we can’t help out.”

They headed to the Orange County Convention Center before being sent out to other places. Fire officials said the Task Force 8 team that’s in Southwest Florida from this area has already rescued at least 30 people.

