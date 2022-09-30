More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala

The Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle senior living facility took in evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian.
The Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle senior living facility took in evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay.

“Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.

Now they’re staying at the Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle.

Sandy Gold an evacuee said looking at the images of southwest and central Florida makes her sad, but she’s thankful the Tampa Bay area wasn’t hit worse.

“We were fortunate it skipped Tampa, but Naples and Sanibel, Key West and Fort Myers they all got it and I feel terrible. What can I do you have to just pray to God.”

Smith said he checked on a friend whose parents evacuated from their home in Fort Myers, but he wasn’t able to get a hold of them because they didn’t know how to work their cell phones.

“He said his parents had to leave their home and go to a shelter at the minute. They don’t know how or not ever learned how to use a cell phone they couldn’t communicate that with him, and it wasn’t until they got back home today.”

Gold made mentioned that she got a pacemaker put in just hours before they evacuated, and she had a message for Floridians impacted by the storm.

“Just stay together, stay strong and we’ll be a lot of praying.”

The executive director said the facility in Tampa did sustain some storm damage. The evacuees will be staying in Ocala until it’s safe to go home.

