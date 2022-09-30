NCFL Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters from head to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement and first responders from across North Central Florida are answering the call to help in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian.

On Friday, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken announced the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office sent a hurricane response team down to Hardee County to help with search and rescue efforts and assist deputies in that county.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies also left from the County Emergency Operations Center to head to Lee County on Friday morning to aid in the recovery efforts Clay County Fire Rescue crews left to head down south on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Florida USA Task Force 8 was deployed to Charlotte County to help those most impacted by Hurricane Ian. The 26-member team includes 10 Marion County Fire Rescue crew members, and 8 members from both Ocala Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue.

