Nelson Metals will have hurricane giveaway for those affected by Ian

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s parent company Gray Television is teaming up with the Salvation Army to support relief efforts for those affected by Ian.

The event will be at Nelson Metals, which is 4505 NW 13th St. Since Ian made landfall Wednesday, millions are without power as others face destroyed homes and communities.

For more information about how to help, visit our website wcjb.com.

