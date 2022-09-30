Paige’s Kitchen Food Drive kicks off

Paige's Kitchen Food Drive
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is becoming difficult for many families in North Central Florida to put food on their tables. In an effort to help, TV20 and Paige’s Kitchen are beginning a six-week food drive.

The goal of the food drive is to raise $50,000 and receive 100,000 pounds of food.

100 percent of the money raised and the food donated will stay here in North Central Florida. The proceeds will go to the Bread of Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Hope Ministries.

Food may be dropped off at any of the charities, TV20, or any Vystar Credit Union in Alachua, Gainesville, Lake City, Starke, and Ocala during regular business hours.

You can make monetary donations by visiting the following websites:

