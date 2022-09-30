Putnam County Leaders warn residents about more damage from Hurricane Ian

Welaka, Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County Commissioner Bill Pickens held a press conference to warn residents about conditions worsening after high tide tonight from Hurricane Ian

As rainfall and wind continue, about four to five feet of storm surge is expected to cause more damage to surrounding areas like Welaka around the Saint Johns River.

Law Enforcement blocked off multiple people from entering communities due to overflooding.

While Putnam county is known to suffer from flooding, large trees and branches caused a lot of damage as well. In the Sportsman Community in Welaka, a large tree fell on top of a car and a truck.

Heather Wisemen, who lives in Sportsman Community, said she heard the tree fall early in the morning.

“It was about 1:15 in the morning and we were sitting in the living room talking you can hear the cracking and it was in the lot next to the side of the house,” said Wisemen. “It was very slowly cracking, so it was a continuous sound and then you heard a boom.”

No one was hurt in the accident. The owner of the truck said he had minimal damage however, he doesn’t know who the owner of the car is.

According to Pickens, power outages will continue to rise from the 4,000 reports they received yesterday.

River flooding could last for more than a week and Pickens advised that residents stay out of the floods and off the roads.

