Trash services updates across North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida.

For Gainesville residents, trash collections will be normally scheduled for Friday. If you are unable to set out your garbage before then, you can include extra garbage bags next Thursday.

Alachua County services also collect trash Friday. Regular collection resumes on Monday. County garbage collection centers also reopen Friday and return to normal schedules.

For residential customers in Ocala whose trash collection should have been Thursday, will instead be on Monday. Next week, expect a one-day delay. Commercial routes resume Friday and Saturday.

Marion County is starting normal operations at solid waste locations on Friday. The county is not picking up storm debris.

The Levy County Landfill reopens Saturday at 8 a.m. Satellite locations also will be open.

In Columbia County, waste pickup services resume Monday. There won’t be a make-up day. Winfield Solid Waste Facility is taking household garbage Saturday and Monday. Waste disposal fees will be waived from 7 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Monday.

In Gilchrist County, all solid waste facilities reopen Friday at their normal hours.

