Two killed in single-vehicle crash related to Hurricane Ian
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in East Palatka related to Hurricane Ian.
Troopers got the call just before 6 p.m. Thursday about a crash on East Cracker Swamp Road.
Putnam County deputies say two people died at the scene after their vehicle hydroplaned on standing water and crashed into a ditch.
