UF soccer team falls to No. 22 South Carolina, 1-0

Florida drops to 2-9-0 overall, 0-4-0 in SEC play
Florida falls in road matchup that was moved up one day
Florida falls in road matchup that was moved up one day
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCJB) -The Gator soccer team remained winless in SEC play with Thursday’s 1-0 to to No. 22 South Carolina in Columbia. The game was moved up one day with Hurricane Ian set to move up the east coast of the U.S.

Florida (2-9-0 overall, 0-4-0 in SEC) only forced Gamecock goalkeeper Heather Hinz to make two saves in the game, including a solid scoring chance by Julianne Leskauskas midway through the first half. Another good opportunity came with less than eight minutes to play, but Oakley Rasmussen fired a shot from outside the box just wide of the net. Alexa Goldberg made seven saves for the Gators.

South Carolina scored the only goal of the contest on a strike by Catherine Barry in the 61st minute. The Gamecocks improve to 7-2-3 overall, 2-2-0 in conference play.

Florida has scored just one goal in its four SEC games and returns home to face Arkansas Thursday at 6 p.m.

