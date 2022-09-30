University of Florida lecturer went on a rescue mission to keep his grandmother safe from Ian

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Harrison Hove traveled to Venice, Florida to bring his grandmother to Gainesville for safety.

He sayid he was not taking any chances on safety due to Ian.

“A 3 hour drive down and 3 hour drive back thankfully with no traffic, I think it’s definitely worth the peace of mind to make sure that she is safe. Things can be replaced but people cannot. I wanted to make sure that we just did what we could do to make sure that she was safe during the storm” said Hove.

Hove traveled to Venice on Tuesday night and returned early Wednesday morning.

“It was around 11 o’clock and we needed to get going before the storm rolled in. We packed the car with essentials cookies, wine, hair dye and some evacuation essentials like clothes, and hiked it back to Gainesville”said Hove.

Hove’s journey to rescue her has gained traction on twitter as people shared in the grandmother -- grandson bonding.

“My boy is wonderful. We’ve had a very close close association since he was little. He’s like my son really. But my grandson” said grandmother, Denise Pirhalla.

Hove says the road conditions were clear on his journey to Venice and there was gas at the pumps.

“At that time a lot of people I think are finished evacuating so it was so eerie and creepy to drive down 75. There were no cars in either direction very few cars on the drive so it was actually very smooth. Shockingly I stopped at a gas station, two of them actually had gas and were still in operation”

As far as they know, Pirhalla’s home did not get damaged but her surrounding neighbors’ homes did.

She will be returning over the weekend.

