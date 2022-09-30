Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods.

One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County.

A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street.

Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a tree down on their property as well.

To send photos, visit wcjb.com and click the “Submit a Photo or Video” button.

From there, you can click the Hurricane Ian tab to submit your content.

TRENDING STORY: Easternmost counties in North Central Florida were impacted by Ian’s winds

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash

Latest News

Trash services updates across North Central Florida
Trash services updates across North Central Florida
Trash services updates across North Central Florida
Two killed in single-vehicle crash related to Hurricane Ian
The vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a ditch.
Two killed in single-vehicle crash related to Hurricane Ian
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE