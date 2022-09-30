Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods.

One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County.

A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street.

Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a tree down on their property as well.

To send photos, visit wcjb.com and click the “Submit a Photo or Video” button.

From there, you can click the Hurricane Ian tab to submit your content.

