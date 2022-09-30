Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods.
One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County.
A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street.
Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a tree down on their property as well.
To send photos, visit wcjb.com and click the “Submit a Photo or Video” button.
From there, you can click the Hurricane Ian tab to submit your content.
TRENDING STORY: Easternmost counties in North Central Florida were impacted by Ian’s winds
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.