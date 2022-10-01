Families pick out their own pumpkins at the Fall Festival at Mayhem Ranch

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Now that the season has changed from summer to fall the Mayhem Ranch in Morriston has fun activities for families at their Fall Festival.

“We have multiple crop mazes we’ve added gem mining the world-famous pig races are here during the fall festival, the petting zoo the pony rides there’s just tons of stuff for families to come out and do here,” said owner Jimmy Wickett.

Tyler Baker and his family tried out each activity from the petting farm to the corn maze. He said he can’t wait for Halloween and he already has his costume picked out.

“It is a demogorgon from Stranger Things because we’ve watched all the seasons and I like it.”

Guests could also hop on the hay ride and pick their own pumpkins. Wickett said there are 13 different types of pumpkin people can choose from.

“A lot of little kids have never seen pumpkins on the vine we’ve got pumpkins that are the size of your hand up to pumpkins that are over 200 pounds. Families love buying pumpkins and decorating them whether it be decorations or carving jack-o’-lantern we’ve got a pumpkin here for everybody.”

Baker got excited and said he makes jack-o’-lanterns himself and creates different designs.

“We make all different kinds of smiles.”

The fall festival runs every Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 6pm with the last day on October 30.

