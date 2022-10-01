Family-owned business gives free meals to first responders following Hurricane Ian

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida family-owned restaurant, Cilantro Tacos, is showing its gratitude to first responders.

“Food is our love language, so that’s kind of the best we can share support,” said Nataly Meth.

Nataly and Nathan Meth are not only siblings, but also the co-owners of Cilantro Tacos.

Although Hurricane Ian did not directly impact North Central Florida, they wanted to thank first responders for constantly putting their lives on the line, by giving them a free meal.

“We always felt like a need and calling to help out coming from poverty stricken countries, our parents are from Cambodia,” said Nathan.

They said their parents started giving out meals to first responders in the 2013 hurricane season.

“The fact that we feel loved and supported by our community and by local businesses even if it’s something as simple as a meal, where we can sit down and really just learn more about each other, is a great opportunity,” said Lt. Chris Sims, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Sims said while North Central Florida didn’t get hit, “it’s hard to see our brothers and sisters down south, specifically Southwest Florida, what they’re dealing with. Our hopes are that we can deploy resources just as other agencies have.”

In the meantime, for the Meth family, giving back through food is just what they do.

