GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities has also begun assisting in restoration efforts in heavily damaged areas.

Two GRU workers left to help restore power in Bartow.

The group consisted of 10 line workers, a safety officer, and a mechanic.

GRU also sent three electrical engineering employees to aid in damage assessment in Lakeland.

