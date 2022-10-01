Marion County rescue crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash sending one passenger to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Crews arrived at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and Northwest 30th Avenue to find a two-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and an SUV.

The passenger of the SUV was trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews used cutters and spreaders to rescue the passenger before they were then trauma alerted to the hospital.

