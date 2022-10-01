Marion County rescue crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Silver Springs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash sending one passenger to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Crews arrived at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and Northwest 30th Avenue to find a two-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and an SUV.

The passenger of the SUV was trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews used cutters and spreaders to rescue the passenger before they were then trauma alerted to the hospital.

TRENDING STORY: DeSantis, FEMA give update on recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The vehicle was found in park with the driver unresponsive.
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital

Latest News

SEC released 2023 softball schedule
Marion County rescue crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Silver Springs
GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida
The crews are headed to Bartow and Lakeland to help with restoration efforts.
GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida