OPD and MCSO continue their search and rescue efforts in Hardee County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders throughout North Central Florida headed south to help the counties most affected by hurricane Ian.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ocala Police Department left Friday morning for Hardee County to participate in a multi-agency hurricane relief effort.

This team will help conduct search and rescue missions to find people who may be trapped in flooded areas.

TV20 spoke to Captain Mike Sommer from OPD to catch up on some of the work they’ve been doing.

“We went on an actual rescue mission to get in some areas that the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office hadn’t been able to get into yet and they’re certainly still out there working at it. We were using their boat and the sheriff’s offices boat and we had plenty of chainsaws,” said Sommer.

He said their goal is to check on residents in some of the isolated places in the county to make sure they’re ok.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.