SEC unveils 2023 softball schedule
Florida named nation’s No. 2 program by D1 Softball
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator softball fans can start coordinating their spring plans, as the SEC announced its 2023 schedule this week. Florida will open conference play with a three-game home series against Missouri March 17-19.
The Gators will also host Auburn, Georgia, and Ole Miss. UF will travel to reigning league champion Arkansas, plus South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The Gators do not face Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, or Texas A&M during league play.
D1 softball on Friday selected Florida as the No. 2 program in the country in an off-season billing that is based on recent success, current situation, and likelihood of continued success. Florida advanced to its 11th Women’s College World Series last year.
2023 SEC Softball Schedule
March 17-19 vs. Missouri
March 24-26 @ Arkansas
March 31-April 2 @ South Carolina
April 7-9 vs. Auburn
April 14-16 vs. Georgia
April 21-23 @ Tennessee
April 28-30 vs. Ole Miss
May 5-7 @ Kentucky
