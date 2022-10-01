SEC unveils 2023 softball schedule

Florida named nation’s No. 2 program by D1 Softball
Gators to host Mizzou, Auburn, Georgia, and Ole Miss
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator softball fans can start coordinating their spring plans, as the SEC announced its 2023 schedule this week. Florida will open conference play with a three-game home series against Missouri March 17-19.

The Gators will also host Auburn, Georgia, and Ole Miss. UF will travel to reigning league champion Arkansas, plus South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The Gators do not face Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, or Texas A&M during league play.

D1 softball on Friday selected Florida as the No. 2 program in the country in an off-season billing that is based on recent success, current situation, and likelihood of continued success. Florida advanced to its 11th Women’s College World Series last year.

2023 SEC Softball Schedule

March 17-19 vs. Missouri

March 24-26 @ Arkansas

March 31-April 2 @ South Carolina

April 7-9 vs. Auburn

April 14-16 vs. Georgia

April 21-23 @ Tennessee

April 28-30 vs. Ole Miss

May 5-7 @ Kentucky

