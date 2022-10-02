1st annual ‘Blessing of the Animals’ event in Lake City

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) -This Lake City organization is serving up breakfast and blessings.

Covenant Pet Trust hosted its first ‘Blessing of the Animal’ event at the Darby Pavilion at Wilson Park. The organization invited residents to bring their dogs, cats, and horses to the event. They got a pancake breakfast before lining up to receive a special prayer and medallion from Pastor Joy Bolander.

Trending: Families pick out their own pumpkins at the Fall Festival at Mayhem Ranch

Covenant pet trust founder Pam Taylor said the idea came from a passion for taking care of animals.

“We all love our animals, and we want them to be safe, we want them to be cared for, and it just seemed like a good way to bring the community together,” said Taylor. “We want our animals to be safe, and a blessing seemed like a good way to get started with that.”

The organization educates and assists pet parents in planning for the future of their pets without them in case of death or illness. They provide resources and services like in-home care support, foster care, and relocation for those pets. The event’s sponsor also helped residents with tools and information to help themselves as animal owners.

“We do allergy treatment and testing for people who are allergic to animals,” said Deanna Prescott, Manager of Allergy Specialty Care. “What better way to come out and spread the word that we’re available for you and your pet .”

The president of Covenant Pet Debbie Griffin said the organization has more upcoming events and plans to continue this event for years to come.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.