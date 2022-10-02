3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt

FILE -Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern...
FILE -Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern Minnesota.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern Minnesota. The couple sleeping inside the house were unhurt.

Hermantown Police said the plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday. It came to rest in the backyard.

Two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul in their 30s died. They weren’t immediately identified.

Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife awoke when the plane tore through the roof above their bed.

Hoffman told MPR: “The first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
FHP Crash (gfx)
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Golfers raised money going towards the Hospice of Marion County.
Golfers raise funds during the 17th annual Helping Hospice Golf Outing.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies are investigating...
Teen dies, two ‘critically injured’ in fatal St. Petersburg accident
Moose gets stuck on fence
Fire department uses Jaws of Life to rescue moose stuck on fence