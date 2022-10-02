Florida Gas Tax Holiday is underway for the whole month of October

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The state-wide gas tax holiday started this weekend and goes through the whole month of October.

This is a part of the tax legislation approved by Governor Ron DeSantis back in May. He approved ten relief items including tax-free child supplies for a year and home improvement items for two years.

John Mendoza was at the gas station pumping gas and gave his thoughts on the holiday.

“I said when I get out of the gym I’m going to come by here because I see the $3.13 but see I use E85 so it’s $2.93 they use flex here. Gas prices did come down and I remember DeSantis saying they were going to suspend 25 cents of gas tax.”

That’s what they did, taking off $0.25 per gallon at the pump.

According to AAA on September 30, the average Floridians were paying was $3.39. and now with the tax suspension, many gas stations are $3.13 or lower.

“That 25 cents could mean a difference between buying groceries or certain groceries that they need. the power bill, utilities it’s definitely going to help,” said Dave.

Mendoza added that he thinks it’s a great thing for taxes to be taken off of fuel because every cent counts.

“Everything has gone up and gas has gone up I’m not too worried about me but I’m worried about the older people. I see more and more older people working in grocery stores and working different retail jobs because they were ok until all this inflation came and now they’re not ok.”

The fuel tax holiday is expected to save Floridians $200 million.

